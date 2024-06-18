Metroid, Zelda, Mario (Party) & Luigi and everything else from the June 2024 Nintendo Direct

Advertisement

It’s safe to say that many of us weren’t expecting much from a Nintendo Direct that was supposed to mark the twilight of the Nintendo Switch. However, as usual, Nintendo proved us all wrong with a massive slate of games that should keep us busy well into next year, at the very least.

Below is everything that was in the Direct, presented in chronological order.

What were your highlights of the show? Let us know in the comments.

Mario & Luigi Brothership Nov 7, 2024



Nintendo World Championship NES Edition July 18, 2024



Fairy Tail 2 Summer



Fantasian Neo Dimension Holiday 2024



Nintendo Switch Sports – Basketball Update Winter 2024



Mio Memories in Orbit 2025



Disney Illusion Island – Mystery in Monoth Today



Hello Kitty Island Adventure 2025



Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports Spring 2024



Among Us Update Today



Farmagia Nov 1, 2024



Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Jan 16, 2025



Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Dragon Quest I-II HD-2D Remake Nov 14, 2024 and 2025



Funko Fusion Sep 13, 2024



Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD June 27, 2024



The New Denpa Men July 22, 2024



Metal Slug Attack Reloaded Today



Darkest Dungeon II July 15, 2024



Phantom Brave The Lost Hero 2025



Super Mario Party Jamboree Oct 17, 2024



The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Sep 26, 2024



Just Dance 2025 Edition Oct 2024



Lego Horizon Adventures Holiday 2024



Stray Holiday 2024



Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game Holiday 2024



Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Sep 6, 2024



The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy 2025



Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Oct 24, 2024



Metroid Prime 4 Beyond 2025



My wrists hurt.