Metroid, Zelda, Mario (Party) & Luigi and everything else from the June 2024 Nintendo Direct
Advertisement
It’s safe to say that many of us weren’t expecting much from a Nintendo Direct that was supposed to mark the twilight of the Nintendo Switch. However, as usual, Nintendo proved us all wrong with a massive slate of games that should keep us busy well into next year, at the very least.
Below is everything that was in the Direct, presented in chronological order.
What were your highlights of the show? Let us know in the comments.
- Mario & Luigi Brothership
- Nov 7, 2024
- Nintendo World Championship NES Edition
- July 18, 2024
- Fairy Tail 2
- Summer
- Fantasian Neo Dimension
- Holiday 2024
- Nintendo Switch Sports – Basketball Update
- Winter 2024
- Mio Memories in Orbit
- 2025
- Disney Illusion Island – Mystery in Monoth
- Today
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- 2025
- Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports
- Spring 2024
- Among Us Update
- Today
- Farmagia
- Nov 1, 2024
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- Jan 16, 2025
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Dragon Quest I-II HD-2D Remake
- Nov 14, 2024 and 2025
- Funko Fusion
- Sep 13, 2024
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
- June 27, 2024
- The New Denpa Men
- July 22, 2024
- Metal Slug Attack Reloaded
- Today
- Darkest Dungeon II
- July 15, 2024
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: A Link to the Past Four Swords, Metroid Zero Mission, Turok and Perfect Dark
- Today
- Phantom Brave The Lost Hero
- 2025
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Oct 17, 2024
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Sep 26, 2024
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Oct 2024
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Holiday 2024
- Stray
- Holiday 2024
- Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game
- Holiday 2024
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
- Sep 6, 2024
- The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy
- 2025
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
- Oct 24, 2024
My wrists hurt.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments