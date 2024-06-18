3
Metroid, Zelda, Mario (Party) & Luigi and everything else from the June 2024 Nintendo Direct

by Daniel VuckovicJune 19, 2024
It’s safe to say that many of us weren’t expecting much from a Nintendo Direct that was supposed to mark the twilight of the Nintendo Switch. However, as usual, Nintendo proved us all wrong with a massive slate of games that should keep us busy well into next year, at the very least.

Below is everything that was in the Direct, presented in chronological order.

What were your highlights of the show? Let us know in the comments.

  • Nintendo World Championship NES Edition
    • July 18, 2024
  • Fairy Tail 2
    • Summer
  • Nintendo Switch Sports – Basketball Update
    • Winter 2024
  • Mio Memories in Orbit
    • 2025
  • Disney Illusion Island – Mystery in Monoth
    • Today
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
    • 2025
  • Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports
    • Spring 2024
  • Among Us Update
    • Today
  • Farmagia
    • Nov 1, 2024
  • Funko Fusion
    • Sep 13, 2024
  • Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
    • June 27, 2024
  • The New Denpa Men
    • July 22, 2024
  • Metal Slug Attack Reloaded
    • Today
  • Darkest Dungeon II
    • July 15, 2024
  • Phantom Brave The Lost Hero
    • 2025
  • Just Dance 2025 Edition
    • Oct 2024
  • Lego Horizon Adventures
    • Holiday 2024
  • Stray
    • Holiday 2024
  • Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game
    • Holiday 2024
  • The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy
    • 2025
  • Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
    • Oct 24, 2024

My wrists hurt.

