Nintendo Download Updates (W8) Scroll Past

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 21, 2025
You know, I wasn’t going to do the usual rant about the utter crap on the eShop, but the 40-odd games you see below were originally more than 80. Of course, we cut out the usual junk. But this week is particularly egregious—almost half of what’s releasing is absolute rubbish. It’s getting worse.

As for what’s left… I’m sorry to the games below. I’m sure there’s something awesome in there—but how can you tell?

This week’s highlights: Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog, TactiCats, Star of Providence

2222 Abyss of the Universe$16.00
3°C: Sand Puzzle$6.75$7.50
Arcade Archives Othello$10.50
Bee Flowers$7.50
Bing in Wonderland Power Up Edition$18.00$22.50
Build Lands$5.99
Cabernet$26.55$29.50
DAMN$10.50
Deep, In the Forest$10.50
Desvelado$13.50$15.00
Die by Anything$15.00
Distant Woods$7.50
EGGCONSOLE Burai: Jokan PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Galagi Shooter Ultimate Blast$11.99
GINSEI IGO: AI Teaches You How to Play Go$59.95
Godzilla Voxel Wars$21.95
Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge 4$69.95
Jupiter Hell$37.50
Just Find It 4 Collector’s Edition$15.00
Lone Fungus$30.00
Lulu’s Temple$7.99
Marron’s Day$12.00$15.00
MIKO x MIKO SISTERS 神楽家の巫女と悪霊$26.90
Mimi the Cat: Meow Together$5.25$7.50
Minions Survivors$1.53$4.50
Ninja Issen (忍者一閃) : The Scroll of Dimension$18.22$20.25
Piczle Cross: Rune Factory$17.99
Pixel Game Maker Series LUNLUN SUPER HERO BABIES PLUS NEWGAMES$10.35
Please Be Happy$24.00$30.00
Pro Wrestler Story$16.20$18.00
Shadowforge Chronicles$12.99
Shadows Bounce Once$3.75
So Much Stuff 4: Bits and Bobs Collector’s Edition$15.00
Spot the Odd Pictogram!$3.00$3.75
Star of Providence$21.99
Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog$28.50
Sunshower$6.00
TactiCats$9.00
The Backrooms 1998$15.00
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II$90.00
To the Moon: Sigmund Minisode 1 (Holiday Special)$4.50
X-Out: Resurfaced$29.99

