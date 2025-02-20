Nintendo Download Updates (W8) Scroll Past
You know, I wasn’t going to do the usual rant about the utter crap on the eShop, but the 40-odd games you see below were originally more than 80. Of course, we cut out the usual junk. But this week is particularly egregious—almost half of what’s releasing is absolute rubbish. It’s getting worse.
As for what’s left… I’m sorry to the games below. I’m sure there’s something awesome in there—but how can you tell?
This week’s highlights: Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog, TactiCats, Star of Providence
