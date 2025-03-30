Our Switch Direct impressions & Switch 2 Final Predictions – Vookcast #281
Advertisement
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Michael, Angelo, and Luke discuss the surprise Nintendo Direct in depth — likely the last Switch-only Direct ever. They go over the new Metroid Prime 4 footage, a couple of new Sony-owned games, a brand-new Rhythm Heaven game, a new app, and major changes to digital files… and that’s before they get sidetracked.
They also reveal their final predictions for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct just days before it airs. It’s all finished up with a nail-biting round of Nintendo 20 Questions.
Relevant stories
- Metroid Prime
- PlayStation games??
- You =(
- Tomodachi Life
- Nintendo Today
- Virtual Game Cards
- The Whole Direct
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Bluesky
- Luke: @renderman7 on Bluesky
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Bluesky
- Michael: @subelement on Bluesky
Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments