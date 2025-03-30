0

Our Switch Direct impressions & Switch 2 Final Predictions – Vookcast #281

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 30, 2025
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Michael, Angelo, and Luke discuss the surprise Nintendo Direct in depth — likely the last Switch-only Direct ever. They go over the new Metroid Prime 4 footage, a couple of new Sony-owned games, a brand-new Rhythm Heaven game, a new app, and major changes to digital files… and that’s before they get sidetracked.

They also reveal their final predictions for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct just days before it airs.  It’s all finished up with a nail-biting round of Nintendo 20 Questions.

