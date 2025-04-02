The Duskbloods is coming to Switch 2 in 2026 as an exclusive release

Advertisement

A surprise reveal in the recent Switch 2 Direct was that of The Duskbloods, a brand new action game from the acclaimed studio FromSoftware. This game is unique in a few ways, first is is Switch 2 exclusive, secondly it contains multiplayer and finally, it is a PvPvE game. Check out the reveal trailer below.

The goal, at least right now, is that players will need to battle against each other and various monsters around the world to become the ‘First Blood’, there is no relation to Rambo. Players themselves will be known as Twilight Bloodlines, humans that have obtained brand new powers, which lets them fight in this new battle.

The game is coming in 2026, but we should learn more in the next day or so when a new interview with the games director is revealed.