Nintendo to shut down 3DS and Wii U online play in April 2024

Nintendo has announced that as of early April 2024, it will be closing all online play and other functionality regarding the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U. While you’ll still be able to download your games and patches, all online play and “online co-operative play, internet rankings, and data distribution” will cease.

Nintendo will announce a more specific end time at a future date. Nintendo only just got Splatoon and Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U working again, only now to put the final nail in the coffin.

There is one exception to all this, Pokémon Bank will continue to work for the foreseeable future and is not affected by this shut down.

Better get those last games in soon as possible.