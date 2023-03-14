Nintendo Download Update: The final 3DS and Wii U eShop Fire Sale
For almost a decade, every week we wrote out – manually – the games releasing and discounted on the Wii U and 3DS each week. It took hours, there was no digital storefront for us to copy from, and we never got a press release from Nintendo (aside from about 3 glorious weeks) either.
But for old-time’s sake, we’re doing it one more time. The Wii U and 3DS eShops both close at the end of the month, and a few publishers are doing a good old-fashioned fire sales so we figured we’d better let you know about them.
Unfortunately, we Australians never got a website for the Wii U or 3DS eShop, so you’ll have to go manually on your console and buy these.
- Asdivine Hearts – $6.50 was $13.00 (50% off, ends 27/3)
- Cubemen 2 – $2.62 was $10.49 (75% off, ends 27/3)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition – $7.80 was $26.00 (70% off, ends 27/3)
- Darksiders II – $20.98 was $69.95 (70% off, ends 27/3)
- Gunman Clive HD Collection – $2.60 was $5.20 (50% off, ends 27/3)
- Hello Kitty Kruisers – $9.99 was $49.95 (80% off, ends 27/3)
- Legend Of Kay Anniversary – $14.95 was $49.95 (70% off ends 27/3)
- Mighty Switch Force! Hyper Drive Edition – $5.50 was $11 (50% off ends 27/3)
- Mighty Switch Force! 2 – $3 was $6 (50% off ends 27/3)
- Runbow – $3.90 was $19.50 (80% off, ends 27/3)
- The Book Of Unwritten Tales 2 – $7.80 was $26.00 (70% off, ends 27/3)
- Trine Enchanted Edition – $4.24 was $16.99 (75% off, ends 23/3)
- Trine 2: Director’s Cut – $4.99 was $19.99 (75% off, ends 27/3)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – $11.49 was $22.99 (50% off, ends 27/3)
- Shantae And The Pirate’s Curse – $11.79 was $22.99 (50% off, ends 27/3)
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge — Director’s Cut – $5.74 was $11.14( 50% off, ends 27/3)
- Shovel Knight – $8.69 was $57.99 (85% off, ends 23/3) ⭐️
- Spheroids – $1.99 was $9.99 (80% off, ends 20/3)
- Steamworld Dig – $2.39 was $11.99 (80% off, ends 27/3)
- Steamworld Heist – $4.49 was $22.49 (80% off, ends 27/3)
- 80’s Overdrive – $1.50 was $7.49 (79% off, ends 27/3)
- Beyblade Evolution – $5.20 was $26 (80% off, ends 27/3)
- Blast ‘Em Bunnies – $2.79 was $6.99 (60% off, ends 27/3)
- Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop – $8 was $40 (80% off, ends 27/3)
- Digger Dan DX – FREE (Was $2.60) ⭐️
- Escapevektor – $2.56 was $8.99 (71% off, ends 27/3)
- Gunman Clive – $1.50 was $2.50 (40% off, ends 27/3)
- Gunman Clive – $1.99 was $3.99 (50% off, ends 27/3)
- Hello Kitty And The Apron Of Magic: Rhythm Cooking – $9.99 was $49.95 (80% off, ends 27/3)
- Kid Tripp – FREE (Was $5.20) ⭐️
- Mighty Switch Force! – $4.5 was $9 (50% off ends 27/3)
- Mighty Switch Force 2 – $3 was $6 (50% off ends 27/3)
- Parascientific Escape — Crossing At The Farthest Horizon – $1.77 was $8.85 (80% off, ends 26/3)
- Retro City Rampage: DX – $3.59 was $11.99 (70% off, ends 27/3)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – $6.75 was $45 (85% off, ends 27/3) ⭐️
- Shantae And The Pirate’s Curse – $11.79 was $22.99 (50% off, ends 27/3)
- Shakedown Hawaii – $5.99 was $19.99 (70% off, ends 27/3)
- Steamworld Heist – $4.49 was $22.49 (80% off, ends 27/3)
- Steamworld Dig – $2.39 was $11.99 (80% off, ends 27/3)
- Steamworld Dig 2 – $6 was $30 (80% off, ends 27/3) ⭐️
All games have various end-sale dates, most of them before the eShop’s closure on the 27th. If you want something, don’t delay. Not all games listed are all the games on sale, just those with a fire sale/ending price.