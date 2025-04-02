New Tears of the Kingdom and Street Fighter VI amiibo are on the way

Advertisement

Looks like amiibo are back on the menu! Today, a bunch of new amiibo were announced alongside some Nintendo Switch 2 releases.

New amiibo figures for Tulin, Yunobo, Riju, Sidon, and Mineru’s construct are on the way. However, the latter doesn’t have an official image yet and might ship later, possibly alongside the new Hyrule Warriors.

A Mineru’s Construct amiibo will also be released later! pic.twitter.com/y8z9kzoo3s — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

Tulin, Yunobo, Riju, Sidon, and Mineru’s construct will release on June 5.

Also launching on June 5 are three Street Fighter VI amiibo—Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly. Additionally, 22 amiibo cards for the game will be available.

The last amiibo released before these were Ganondorf and Zelda for Tears of the Kingdom back in November 2023. The wallet pain restarts soon.