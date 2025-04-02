Nintendo GameCube coming to Nintendo Classics only on Switch 2, GameCube controller coming too

Advertisement

A new console is being added to the Nintendo Classics lineup for the Switch 2. Yes, Nintendo Switch Online’s retro selection of games is now called Nintendo Classics, and on the Switch 2, you’ll be able to play GameCube games. However, these games will not be compatible with the original Nintendo Switch.

You will need to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber to get access to the GameCube games.

At launch, the available titles will include F-Zero, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and SOULCALIBUR II.

Additional titles—such as Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, Luigi’s Mansion, and Pokémon Colosseum—will be added at a later date.

Alongside the GameCube games, Nintendo is also releasing a Nintendo Classics GameCube controller. Despite its traditional design, it is wireless—though it doesn’t resemble the classic WaveBird. Interestingly, it also features a C button on the top.

Preorder information on the controller will be forthcoming.