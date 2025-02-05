0

Australian times for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Direct broadcast

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 5, 2025
We knew that the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct would take place on April 2nd, 2025—now we have the exact time. Nintendo has confirmed the broadcast time, and for Aussies, it’s the usual Nintendo Direct schedule. Even if it is basically April 3rd for the majority of the country.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up;

  • Perth – Wednesday, 2 Apr 2025 at 9:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide – Wednesday, 2 Apr 2025 at 11:30 pm ACDT
  • Darwin – Wednesday, 2 Apr 2025 at 10:30 pm ACST
  • Brisbane – Wednesday, 2 Apr 2025 at 11:00 pm AEST
  • Sydney – Thursday, 3 Apr 2025 at 12:00 midn AEDT
  • Melbourne – Thursday, 3 Apr 2025 at 12:00 midn AEDT
  • Hobart – Thursday, 3 Apr 2025 at 12:00 midn AEDT
  • Auckland – Thursday, 3 Apr 2025 at 2:00 am NZDT
  • London, United Kingdom Wednesday, 2 Apr 2025 at 2:00 pm BST

Or here’s a handy graphic:

Nintendo has stated that this Direct will provide a closer look at the Nintendo Switch 2, including, hopefully, its games. We also expect details on the release date, pricing, and more. Not long to go now!

