Australian times for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Direct broadcast

We knew that the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct would take place on April 2nd, 2025—now we have the exact time. Nintendo has confirmed the broadcast time, and for Aussies, it’s the usual Nintendo Direct schedule. Even if it is basically April 3rd for the majority of the country.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up;

Perth – Wednesday, 2 Apr 2025 at 9:00 pm AWST

AWST Adelaide – Wednesday, 2 Apr 2025 at 11:30 pm ACDT

ACDT Darwin – Wednesday, 2 Apr 2025 at 10:30 pm ACST

ACST Brisbane – Wednesday, 2 Apr 2025 at 11:00 pm AEST

AEST Sydney – Thursday, 3 Apr 2025 at 12:00 midn AEDT

AEDT Melbourne – Thursday, 3 Apr 2025 at 12:00 midn AEDT

AEDT Hobart – Thursday, 3 Apr 2025 at 12:00 midn AEDT

AEDT Auckland – Thursday, 3 Apr 2025 at 2:00 am NZDT

NZDT London, United Kingdom Wednesday, 2 Apr 2025 at 2:00 pm BST

Or here’s a handy graphic:

Nintendo has stated that this Direct will provide a closer look at the Nintendo Switch 2, including, hopefully, its games. We also expect details on the release date, pricing, and more. Not long to go now!