The final Super Mario Maker level beaten hours before online shutdown

We’re just hours away from the online servers for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U shutting down and Super Mario Maker community has now officially cleared all the levels available in the game. The once thought impossible level “Trimming the Herbs” has been cleared, the less than 30 second level proving trouble for the community for years.

There’s a good reason it was so hard to complete, the creator only recently admitted that they completed level as a tool-assisted speedrun. An actual human, ‘sanyx91smm2’ claimed the completion and you can see their run below.

If you haven’t downloaded as many levels as you can on Super Mario Maker, or played a last game of Splatoon, Mario Kart 7 or any other 3DS or Wii U games – you better get them in soon. The online shuts down at Tuesday, April 9th, 2024 at 9am AEST.