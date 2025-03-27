Everything announced in the March 2025 Nintendo Direct
We weren’t expecting Nintendo to drop a full-blown Direct a week before the Switch 2 Direct, nor were we expecting a bunch of 2026 games—or Virtual Game Cards. This Nintendo Direct had plenty of surprises, along with updates on things we already knew about.
It’s hard to be mad when we got a new Tomodachi Life, Rhythm Heaven, Metroid Prime 4 footage, and everything else below. We’ve listed everything that appeared in the Direct in order, including release dates where available.
Let’s just say June and July are going to be busy.
- Dragon Quest 1&2 HD Remake
- No sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
- Shadow Labyrinth
- PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY
- Story of Seasons Grand Bazaar
- Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
- Disney Villains Cursed CafÃ©
- Witchbrook
- The Eternal Life of Goldman
- Gradius Origins
- Rift of the NecroDancer
- Tamagotchi Plaza
- PokÃ©mon Legends Z-A
- Rhythm Heaven Groove
- Virtual Game Cards
- High on Life
- Star Overdrive
- The Wandering Village
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
- SaGa Frontier 2: Remastered
- Monument Valley / Monument Valley 2 / Monument Valley 3
- Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
- Tomodachi Life Living The Dream
- Nintendo Today Mobile App
Dragon Quest 1&2 HD Remake
Release date: 2025
No sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
Release date: July 25, 2025
RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
Release date: June 19. 2025
Shadow Labyrinth
Release date: July 18, 2025
PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY
Release date: July 11, 2025
Story of Seasons Grand Bazaar
Release date: August 27, 2025
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
Release date: 2025
Disney Villains Cursed Café
Release date: Today
Witchbrook
Release date: Holiday 2025
The Eternal Life of Goldman
Release date: Holiday 2025
Gradius Origins
Release date: August 7, 2025
Rift of the NecroDancer
Release date: Today
Tamagotchi Plaza
Release date: June 27th, 2025
Pokémon Legends Z-A
Release date: Late 2025
Rhythm Heaven Groove
Release date: 2026
Virtual Game Cards
Available after a system update in late April, will be on the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch.
High on Life
Release date: May 6, 2025
Star Overdrive
Release date: April 10th, 2025
The Wandering Village
Release date: July 17th, 2025
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
Release date: 2025-05-21
SaGa Frontier 2: Remastered
Release date: Today
Monument Valley / Monument Valley 2 / Monument Valley 3
Release dates: First two out April 15th, Winter 2025 for the third.
Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots
Release date: 2025
MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
Release date: Holiday 2025
Tomodachi Life Living The Dream
Release date: 2026
Nintendo Today Mobile App
Release Date: Out Today