Everything announced in the March 2025 Nintendo Direct

We weren’t expecting Nintendo to drop a full-blown Direct a week before the Switch 2 Direct, nor were we expecting a bunch of 2026 games—or Virtual Game Cards. This Nintendo Direct had plenty of surprises, along with updates on things we already knew about.

It’s hard to be mad when we got a new Tomodachi Life, Rhythm Heaven, Metroid Prime 4 footage, and everything else below. We’ve listed everything that appeared in the Direct in order, including release dates where available.

Let’s just say June and July are going to be busy.

Dragon Quest 1&2 HD Remake

Release date: 2025

Release date: July 25, 2025

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Release date: June 19. 2025

Shadow Labyrinth

Release date: July 18, 2025

PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY

Release date: July 11, 2025

Story of Seasons Grand Bazaar

Release date: August 27, 2025

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond

Release date: 2025

Disney Villains Cursed Café

Release date: Today

Witchbrook

Release date: Holiday 2025

The Eternal Life of Goldman

Release date: Holiday 2025

Gradius Origins

Release date: August 7, 2025

Rift of the NecroDancer

Release date: Today

Tamagotchi Plaza

Release date: June 27th, 2025

Pokémon Legends Z-A

Release date: Late 2025

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Release date: 2026

Virtual Game Cards

Available after a system update in late April, will be on the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch.

High on Life

Release date: May 6, 2025

Star Overdrive

Release date: April 10th, 2025

The Wandering Village

Release date: July 17th, 2025

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Release date: 2025-05-21

SaGa Frontier 2: Remastered

Release date: Today

Monument Valley / Monument Valley 2 / Monument Valley 3

Release dates: First two out April 15th, Winter 2025 for the third.

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots

Release date: 2025

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion

Release date: Holiday 2025

Tomodachi Life Living The Dream

Release date: 2026

Nintendo Today Mobile App

Release Date: Out Today