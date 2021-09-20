Disney brings its Classic Games Collection back with 16-bit ‘The Jungle Book’ and SNES Aladdin

Released at the end of 2019, the original Disney Classic Games – Aladdin and The Lion King was comprehensive collection of classic 16-bit Disney games. Except it was missing one thing, the SNES version of Aladdin developed by Capcom.

Now Disney has shelled out the shekels and got the rights to the game in this new collection. Oh and now The Jungle Book is along for the ride as well. The new updated package will go on sale on this November.

The elephant in the room though, this is being touted as an entirely new release – we’re not sure if those who bought the first incarnation will get access to the SNES version of Aladdin or The Jungle Book.

Aladdin includes difficulty adjustments, camera changes and ‘additional surprises’. All games include updates to 1080p graphics, you can rewind gameplay up to 15 seconds and even fast forward through the game as well. The games also include quick save.

You’ll be able to listen to the entire soundtracks for the game as well.