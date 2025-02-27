Happy Pokemon Day, Here’s everything happening

Advertisement

It’s February 27th, and although we have to wait until later tonight or in most cases early tomorrow morning for the Pokémon Presents – it’s Pokémon Day. Yes, on this day 29 years ago Pokémon Red and Green first launched in Japan and that means it’s time to celebrate.

So what’s happening around the place, there’s lots of in-game events, merch to pick up and things to do. Here’s a wrap up of a few of them.

Pokémon Presents

What new things will get from this year’s Pokémon Presents, hopefully a first look at Pokémon Legends Z-A and who knows what else. Here’s when you’ll need to be up. It’ll be on the Pokémon YouTube channel once live.

Perth – 10:00 PM AWST – Thursday, February 27, 2025

– Thursday, February 27, 2025 Adelaide – 12:30 AM ACDT – Friday, February 28, 2025

– Friday, February 28, 2025 Darwin – 11:30 PM ACST – Thursday, February 27, 2025

– Thursday, February 27, 2025 Brisbane – 12:00 MIDNIGHT AEST – Friday, February 28, 2025

– Friday, February 28, 2025 Canberra – 1:00 AM AEDT – Friday, February 28, 2025

– Friday, February 28, 2025 Sydney – 1:00 AM AEDT – Friday, February 28, 2025

– Friday, February 28, 2025 Melbourne – 1:00 AM AEDT – Friday, February 28, 2025

– Friday, February 28, 2025 Hobart – 1:00 AM AEDT – Friday, February 28, 2025

Lord can daylight savings end already.

Pokémon Concierge

Until March 9th, the wonderful Pokémon Concierge series is available to watch on YouTube. Previously it has been only on Netflix. It’s adorable.

Dragonite and the Special Delivery

This short animation features Hana, and a Dragonite postman. So far it’s only available in Japanese but we suspect it’ll drop in English sometime today – you would think.

Hana’s search leads her to Rio, a boy who wrote the letter to celebrate his father’s birthday.

His father, working alone in Kanto, is far away—and today is already his birthday!

Can Hana and Dragonite deliver the letter in time?

Pokémon Scalet and Violet

You can redeem the following Mystery Gift passwords to receive some special items

ELEMENTST0NES

C0SM1CST0NES

V1TAM1NS

Codes are valid until 1st January 2026.

EB Games

EB Games has the goods with multiple Pokémon Day things Get a EB World Card featuring Eevee for EB World Members Get any two of these Pokémon games for $109 Get a Flying Tera Type Eevee for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet code in store (no purchase necessary) Put a Lure on in Pokémon Go at an EB Games store and more Pokémon will spawn When you spend $20 or more on Pokémon TCG Products there’s three promo cards to nab (must be an EB World member) When you spend $50 or more on Pokémon Products you can get 3x $1 Pokémon TCG Singles When you spend $75 or more on Pokémon Products you can get a heat change mug



The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen have an interesting Pokémon Mystery Box for $50, with a promised minimum worth of $55 value of things.

My Nintendo Store

The My Nintendo Store has two new rewards, Australian specific ones too. There’s a Komala magnet for just 120 Platinum Points, or there’s a Kangaskhan sticker for 90 points. Also Pichu and Incineroar amiibo have been added to the store as well.

