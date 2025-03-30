Nintendo updates Switch 2 renders, mystery C button now official
When Nintendo officially showed off the Nintendo Switch 2 back in January, one button on the right Joy-Con was missing—or at least its label was. However, thanks to leaks, we had already seen what might be there: the letter C.
Now, after briefly revealing the C button in a tiny graphic within the new Nintendo Today app, Nintendo has updated most of the renders on its official websites to display the C button in all its glory.
Videos in the Nintendo Today app counting down the Direct also use these updated models with the C-button.
No, we still don’t know what it does. This isn’t the first time Nintendo has used a C button on a console—the Wii Remote Nunchuk had one—but that was an action button alongside others, not a smaller function button. The Nintendo 64 controller also had four seperate C Buttons, and the Gamecube the C-Stick.
Camera controls? Something related to the new mouse functions? We’ll find out soon.