LEGO Pokémon is happening, sets coming in 2026

As if the cost of living crisis couldn’t get any worse, there are LEGO Pokémon sets on the way.

A very short teaser showing what appears to be a LEGO Pikachu set has been revealed. However, it could also be a representation of upcoming sets. That said, we’d be absolutely shocked if there isn’t a Pikachu set. from the wording of the press release it seems like we’ll be get LEGO Mario like “play experiences” over big display style sets.

We’re not going to see these sets until 2026, so you’ve got plenty of time to save.

Previously, Mega Bloks held the licence for Pokémon building toys and had it for years. We’re not sure if that means they won’t be making them anymore or if both brands will coexist.