LEGO Pokémon is happening, sets coming in 2026
As if the cost of living crisis couldn’t get any worse, there are LEGO Pokémon sets on the way.
A very short teaser showing what appears to be a LEGO Pikachu set has been revealed. However, it could also be a representation of upcoming sets. That said, we’d be absolutely shocked if there isn’t a Pikachu set. from the wording of the press release it seems like we’ll be get LEGO Mario like “play experiences” over big display style sets.
We’re not going to see these sets until 2026, so you’ve got plenty of time to save.
Previously, Mega Bloks held the licence for Pokémon building toys and had it for years. We’re not sure if that means they won’t be making them anymore or if both brands will coexist.
Billund, Denmark, March 18, 2025: Today, the LEGO Group and The Pokémon Company International announced a new multi-year partnership that will bring LEGO® Pokémon™ to fans for the first time from 2026.
Since the debut of the Pokémon franchise, fans have dreamed of becoming Pokémon Trainers, and now they can take that experience even further… one brick at a time. This new partnership will bring the world of Pokémon to life in entirely new ways, allowing fans to build beloved Pokémon in LEGO brick form.
Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of the LEGO Group, said: “We are thrilled to be working with a brand that has such a deep and passionate fanbase as Pokémon, partnering to give our joint audiences what they have been asking us for. We strongly believe that through the endless possibilities of LEGO play and the exciting adventures the world of Pokémon brings, this partnership will create a range of new possibilities for Trainers and builders alike.”
Gaku Susai, Chief Product and Experience Officer at The Pokémon Company International added: "The LEGO Group and Pokémon have strong shared values of imagination, creativity and fun, making this the perfect partnership to deliver unique, meaningful and engaging ways for Trainers to experience the Pokémon brand. Working with the best-in-class team at the LEGO Group and seeing their dedication and passion for the project has culminated in an innovative and groundbreaking collaboration that will surprise and delight fans. We cannot wait to see both LEGO fans and the Pokémon community's reactions in 2026."
The LEGO Group and The Pokémon Company International both have a long history of pushing the boundaries of social play, which is at the core of this partnership. For the first time, the LEGO Group will be bringing the most loved Pokémon to life in a brand-new way, with play experiences that will delight new and existing fans alike.