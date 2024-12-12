0

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket tops 60m downloads, new set next week

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 12, 2024
The digital trading card games are so hot right now, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has surpassed 60 million downloads since its launch in October.

While that’s exciting news, even more exciting is the announcement of the next set of cards to come to he game, Mythical Island will feature new cards, but there’s also new binders and boards to go along with it. The set will be available from December 17th, 2024.

Here’s a sneak peek of what some of the cards in the set look like.

