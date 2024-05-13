Square Enix announce new medium term business plan, involves “Nintendo platforms”
Square Enix has revealed its new medium-term business plan as part of its end-of-financial-year reports. The company has announced that it will move to quality over quantity and now aims to be more multiplatform.
Where it gets exciting for Nintendo fans, Square Enix will “aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs” for their HD titles. Emphasis on the “Nintendo platforms”, although it’s unlikely that Square Enix wouldn’t support the next Nintendo Switch console, this confirms their “HD output” or their AAA titles will include Nintendo’s next system.
Nice to know. You can read Square Enix’s earnings here (and if you look at how they did you’ll understand this strategy), the new business plan is available here.