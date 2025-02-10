Over 900 games discounted during the Switch eShop ‘Play On’ sale

Advertisement

Well, that explains the lack of new discounts last Thursday—Nintendo dropped a new Switch eShop sale on us early in the week. This one is called the “Play On” sale.

Nintendo is also hosting a variety of activities over the next six weeks (jeez, wonder what’s happening after that). A new mystery Game Trial is coming up, and you can earn bonus Platinum Points for playing certain games—currently, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In Europe, there are also bonuses for renewing your Nintendo Switch Online membership. We’re awaiting confirmation on whether this promotion will be available elsewhere, so hold off on redeeming it for now. Don’t worry—your Nintendo Switch Online membership will carry over to the Nintendo Switch 2 as well.

As for the sale, we’ve gone through the list and picked out the best deals and highlights, including any all-time lows. As usual, we’ll also include Nintendo’s own list of highlights.

All of the games in the sale end on February 23rd, but there might be other games listed that aren’t part of the sale and just end at a different time.

Nintendo’s Highlights

✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $26.35 (Usually $79.95, ends 23/02) – 67% off

✚ Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 3/03) – 25% off

✚ Overcooked! 2 (Team17) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/02) – 75% off

✚ Balatro (Playstack) – $19.75 (Usually $21.95, ends 23/02) – 10% off

✚ DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (BANDAI NAMCO) – $14.39 (Usually $89.95, ends 23/02) – 84% off

✚ Cuphead (StudioMDHR) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 23/02) – 30% off

✚ Cult of the Lamb (Devolver Digital) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/02) – 50% off

✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $3.87 (Usually $6.45, ends 26/02) – 40% off

✚ Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Ubisoft) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 23/02) – 60% off

✚ Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle (Activision) – $49.58 (Usually $123.95, ends 23/02) – 60% off

✚ Little Nightmares II (BANDAI NAMCO) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 23/02) – 67% off

Vooks Team Highlights

New All-time lows

✚ RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic (Atari) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/02) – 20% off

✚ Pepper Grinder (Devolver Digital) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/02) – 40% off

✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $6.44 (Usually $42.95, ends 23/02) – 85% off

✚ Sonic Superstars (SEGA) – $33.23 (Usually $94.95, ends 23/02) – 65% off

✚ Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $4.49 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/02) – 85% off

✚ Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star (Imagineer) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 23/02) – 90% off

✚ Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.34 (Usually $28.95, ends 23/02) – 85% off

Other highlights

✚ SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS (SEGA) – $56.21 (Usually $74.95, ends 23/02) – 25% off

✚ Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/02) – 60% off

✚ Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (Nightdive) – $29.21 (Usually $44.95, ends 23/02) – 35% off

✚ ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION (Bandai Namco) – $56.06 (Usually $84.95, ends 23/02) – 34% off

✚ Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Humble Games) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 23/02) – 30% off

✚ Unpacking (Humble Games) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 23/02) – 50% off

✚ Potion Permit (PQube) – $13.02 (Usually $28.95, ends 23/02) – 55% off

✚ Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/02) – 90% off

Everything else