Aussie Bargain Roundup: Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

After more than a year since its announcement, Yu-Gi-Oh! fans are finally in for a treat. The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection is a compilation of Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games—and there are plenty of them!

The collection comes packed with modern features, including save state functionality, rewind and fast-forward support, and customizable backgrounds. One of the games even includes online support at launch, with more titles expected to receive this feature in the future.

For fans of physical releases, the local edition includes an exclusive bonus: one of two Quarter Century Secret Rare Harpie’s Feather Duster cards for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.

Yu-Gi-Oh! EARLY DAYS COLLECTION includes:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories

Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2*

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards

Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction

Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004

Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler

Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005 (Yu-Gi-Oh! Day of the Duelist: World Championship Tournament 2005)

The only issue with a release such as this, it’s expensive – and likely to not last long. Luckily so far there’s some deals going on early. It’s one to preorder now if you think you might ever want it.

Amazon.com.au

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $89.95 – Link

Big W

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $79 – Link

EB Games

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $99.95 – Link

eShop

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $90 – Link

The Gamesmen

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $89.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $94 – Link

MightyApe

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $89 – Link

