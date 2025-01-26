Aussie Bargain Roundup: Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection
After more than a year since its announcement, Yu-Gi-Oh! fans are finally in for a treat. The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection is a compilation of Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games—and there are plenty of them!
The collection comes packed with modern features, including save state functionality, rewind and fast-forward support, and customizable backgrounds. One of the games even includes online support at launch, with more titles expected to receive this feature in the future.
For fans of physical releases, the local edition includes an exclusive bonus: one of two Quarter Century Secret Rare Harpie’s Feather Duster cards for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.
Yu-Gi-Oh! EARLY DAYS COLLECTION includes:
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2*
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel
- Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler
- Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005 (Yu-Gi-Oh! Day of the Duelist: World Championship Tournament 2005)
The only issue with a release such as this, it’s expensive – and likely to not last long. Luckily so far there’s some deals going on early. It’s one to preorder now if you think you might ever want it.
Amazon.com.au
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $89.95 – Link
Big W
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $79 – Link
EB Games
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $99.95 – Link
eShop
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $90 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $89.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $94 – Link
MightyApe
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Early Days Collection – $89 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.