Trading has arrived in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Advertisement
Trading is now available in Pokémon TCG Pocket, this comes ahead of tomorrow’s release of the next set in Space-Time Smackdown, which features two separate types of boosters themed around Dialga and Palkia.
Trading in Pokémon TCG Pocket is limited to in-game friends and only allows exchanges of cards with the same rarity—so no scamming your cousin out of a Charizard like you did back in primary school.
Only cards with a rarity of 1 Star or 1 to 4 Diamonds can be traded. The number of tradable cards is currently limited, with more to be added later. Players will need trade tokens and trade hourglasses to complete trades.
How many hourglasses have you saved up for the new set?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
33%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
67%
You might also like
MORE
Comments