EB Games now accepting trades on Retro consoles and games

EB Games is going retro. Today, they’ve announced that they’re now accepting trades on retro consoles, games, and accessories. They’re promising a “best trade price” guarantee, meaning they’ll likely beat the likes of Gametraders, CEX, and similar retailers. The fine print does say it excludes online retailers and private traders. You’ll be able to trade in for store credit and cash, but not in WA.

Presumably, once EB Games has a range of retro stock, they’ll be selling it back to customers at some point.

The range of consoles and games is pretty wide, with everything Nintendo, from the NES to the Wii U, covered, along with Gameboy to Nintendo DS for handhelds. Sony is covered from the PlayStation all the way to the PS3 and Vita. Xbox, Sega – the gang’s all there.

Would you trade your retro gear to EB Games?