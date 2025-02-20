0

Pokémon Presents locked in for next week

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 20, 2025
Next week is Pokémon Day, and you betcha there’s a Pokémon Presents presentation to go along with it! We’re hoping to see fresh details on the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but we’re sure there will also be plenty of updates on the Pokémon TCG, anime, movies, and merch.

Unfortunately, the timing isn’t great for most Aussies. Will you stay up late or catch it in the morning? Here’s when you’ll need to be awake:

  • Perth – 10:00 PM AWST – Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Adelaide – 12:30 AM ACDT – Friday, February 28, 2025
  • Darwin – 11:30 PM ACST – Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Brisbane – 12:00 MIDNIGHT AEST – Friday, February 28, 2025
  • Canberra – 1:00 AM AEDT – Friday, February 28, 2025
  • Sydney – 1:00 AM AEDT – Friday, February 28, 2025
  • Melbourne – 1:00 AM AEDT – Friday, February 28, 2025
  • Hobart – 1:00 AM AEDT – Friday, February 28, 2025
  • Auckland – 3:00 AM NZDT – Friday, February 28, 2025

