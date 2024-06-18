Perfect Dark, Four Swords, Zero Mission and Turok added to Switch Online

Advertisement

A whopper of a Nintendo Switch Online update overnight with four more titles added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Two of which live in a new Mature 17+ app, they are Rare’s Perfect Dark and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter.

The two Game Boy Advance titles are Metroid Zero Mission and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past + Four Swords. Because the Switch Online service has online multiplayer built into it all, this means you can play Four Swords and Perfect Dark both online. Neat!

All games are available now.