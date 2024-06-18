Donkey Kong Country Returns, returns in HD on Switch in 2025

Advertisement

It wasn’t all just 2024 games, no early next year we’ll be going back to the Wii with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD coming to the Switch. This port of the game will feature all of the content as well from the Nintendo 3DS version that released after the Wii version.

When it releases, it will be 15 years old.

Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong are back for some ground-pounding action in this HD version of Donkey Kong Country Returns, originally released on Wii. The villainous Tiki Tak Tribe has stolen Donkey Kong’s precious banana hoard and the Kongs are barrelling after them in pursuit. Play solo, or with a buddy in local two-player co-op, in an adventure brimming with hijinks where you can stomp obstacles, send mine carts careening, fly high on rocket barrels and even hitch a ride on Rambi the Rhino. Experience 80 a-peel-ing levels, including the additional ones from the Nintendo 3DS version.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is releasing on January 16th, 2024.

Trailer

Screenshots