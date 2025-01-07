Aussie Bargain Roundup: Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
Among the remaining Wii U titles yet to make their way to the Switch, this one was certainly expected to join the list—but not before a few others that rhyme with ‘Zelda.’ Thankfully, it’s finally here, and it looks like it’ll be receiving a bit of extra polish.
No word on preorder bonuses, not that we’ve got any for a while – we think the marketing budget is going somewhere else this year.
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will be available on March 20th, 2025.
Amazon.com.au
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $68 – Link
Big W
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – TBC
EB Games
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $79.95 – Link
- Get it for free when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games
eShop
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $79.95 – Link
- Get the game for $67.47 when you buy it using a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher
The Gamesmen
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $68 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $79.95 – Link
MightyApe
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $79 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $79.95 – Link
Target
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – TBC
