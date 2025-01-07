Aussie Bargain Roundup: Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Advertisement

Among the remaining Wii U titles yet to make their way to the Switch, this one was certainly expected to join the list—but not before a few others that rhyme with ‘Zelda.’ Thankfully, it’s finally here, and it looks like it’ll be receiving a bit of extra polish.

No word on preorder bonuses, not that we’ve got any for a while – we think the marketing budget is going somewhere else this year.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will be available on March 20th, 2025.

Amazon.com.au

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $68 – Link

Big W

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – TBC

EB Games

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $79.95 – Link Get it for free when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games

– Link

eShop

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $79.95 – Link Get the game for $67.47 when you buy it using a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher

– Link

The Gamesmen

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $68 – Link

– Link

JB Hi-Fi

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $79.95 – Link

MightyApe

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $79 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – $79.95 – Link

Target

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – TBC

For 25 years Vooks has been helping Aussies find the best Nintendo deals Please consider supporting us so that we can continue our work. Support on Patreon Buy Merch Learn More

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.