Nintendo Download Updates (W10) Gumshoe
Little fun week this week, just a few in a very quiet March so far. This week we finally get the Suikoden I&II remasters, feels like literally years ago they were announced – oh it was? Never mind then. There’s a couple of different games with Sorry We’re Closed and Everhood 2 which might take your fancy. Plus lastly the Australian made Carmen Sandiego. It’s come a long way that one.
Anything for you this week?
This week’s highlights: Suikoden I&II HD Remaster, Sorry We’re Closed, MainFrames, Everhood 2 and Carmen Sandiego – made in Australia.
