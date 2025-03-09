0

Nintendo Download Updates (W10) Gumshoe

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 9, 2025
Little fun week this week, just a few in a very quiet March so far. This week we finally get the Suikoden I&II remasters, feels like literally years ago they were announced – oh it was? Never mind then. There’s a couple of different games with Sorry We’re Closed and Everhood 2 which might take your fancy. Plus lastly the Australian made Carmen Sandiego. It’s come a long way that one.

CurrentlyUsually
ABYSS SEEKERーーWhat Do You See Deep in The Abyss$2.47$2.95
Aery – Dream Land$6.99$13.99
Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists$18.00
Alter Age$27.00$30.00
Arcade Archives VS. MYSTERY TOWER$10.50
Ball-it Hell$4.99$9.99
Boat Delivery: Island Transport Simulator$5.85$9.00
Carmen Sandiego$44.50
Carmen Sandiego Deluxe Edition$74.99
Cash Guardian: Collector Operation “Capital Defense”$4.99$14.99
Cat President: A More Purrfect Union$12.99
ChokoNana!$14.25$28.50
COSMIC FANTASY4 Prelude to Legend$36.50
Cyber Quest$15.00
Dark Passion – Anime Match Puzzles$2.99$5.99
Despera Drops$75.00
Destino Indomable$12.00$15.00
EGGCONSOLE The Legend of Heroes Saga PC-8801$9.00
Ever 17 – The Out of Infinity$40.50$45.00
Everhood 2$27.00$30.00
Flight Simulator Pro 2024$9.00
Glowpop$30.00
Go Fight Fantastic!$19.75$21.95
Golden Warden$13.05$14.50
Grab it! Crane Game$4.13$5.17
Gunso’s Skateboard Run$16.00
Heroes of Loot: Gauntlet of Power$14.00
Island Rescue$1.50$2.99
Jump Race$4.49$7.49
Korean Drone Flying Tour Gangneung City$13.50
MainFrames$14.62$19.50
Malignant Survivors$4.50
Material Evidence$7.99$9.99
Monstrix TCG Card Shop$11.99$15.00
Morkull Ragast’s Rage$26.10$29.00
My Lovely Pets 2 Collector’s Edition$15.00
Never 7 – The End of Infinity$27.00$30.00
O.W.L Projekt 2$6.00$7.50
One Lonely Outpost$23.99$29.99
Pirate Trails$5.25$7.50
Puzzle Lights and Mushrooms 1000$4.05$4.50
Reverse Sound Show$8.00
Royal Romances: Forbidden Magic CE$17.85
Sanguis Luna$17.99
Scarlet Snow – A Japanese Horror Mystery Visual Novel$15.00
Soccer Dash: Football Simulator$14.99
Solid Void – Nature Puzzles$7.49
Sorry We’re Closed$24.50
Sugardew Island$21.67$25.50
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars$75.00
Tanki OnlineFree Download
Treasure Hunter Simulator$15.75$22.50
Uragun$15.00
Wheel of Words: Crossword$6.00

