Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a paid introduction to the Switch 2

Nintendo announced during this morning’s Nintendo Direct an onboarding game for the console that will run through all the new and enhanced features that the Nintendo Switch 2 has, including the new mouse controls.

Oddly, it seems that the game won’t be a pack-in, but instead will be a paid game. According to the Japanese website the game will be 990 Yen, so around $10 locally – which isn’t terrible but also, it is an admitted tech demo.