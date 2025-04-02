Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a paid introduction to the Switch 2
Nintendo announced during this morning’s Nintendo Direct an onboarding game for the console that will run through all the new and enhanced features that the Nintendo Switch 2 has, including the new mouse controls.
Oddly, it seems that the game won’t be a pack-in, but instead will be a paid game. According to the Japanese website the game will be 990 Yen, so around $10 locally – which isn’t terrible but also, it is an admitted tech demo.
While it’s understandable that players will want to hit the ground running (or racing) with Nintendo Switch 2, they can also explore a variety of features and details the new console has to offer. Players can enter a virtual exhibition with Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and gain insights into what makes Nintendo Switch 2 such a unique gaming experience. Through tech demos, minigames and other interactions, players will get to know the new console inside and out in ways they may never have known about otherwise.