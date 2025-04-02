New Hyrule Warriors game announced for Switch 2

Advertisement

There has finally been another addition to the Legend of Zelda and Dynasty Warriors with the announcement of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

This game is set in the past before the events of Tears of the Kingdom, during the Imprisoning War. This rendition features Zelda and Zonai warriors of the past all with different and interesting abilities.

No official release date has been set yet, but it’s announced for Winter this year, or Summer for Australia, so we can expect it to launch sometime near the end of the year.

