0

Every game soundtrack available on Nintendo Music

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 5, 2024
Advertisement

Nintendo launched its own music streaming service in October 2024 and has been adding to its collection of tunes regularly. Nintendo Music is a mobile app available for Nintendo Switch Online members, allowing users to enjoy this music both online and offline with their subscription.

You can choose to listen to songs based on games or browse specific playlists. You can also build your own playlists to share with friends. For background music, the app allows you to extend the playback for up to an hour.

The app is available now on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

The initial batch of music launched on October 31, 2024, with Nintendo soon adding music from Super Mario Bros. Wonder and promising more releases. Recently, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest was added to the collection.

Below is the current list of available music, and we’ll keep this updated as Nintendo adds new tunes.

November 5th, 2024

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong QuestListen

November 1st, 2024

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Listen

October 31st, 2024

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Listen
Wii ChannelsListen
Donkey Kong CountryListen
Super Mario OdysseyListen
Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s IslandListen
Super Mario GalaxyListen
Super Mario Bros.Listen
Starfox 64 / Lylat Wars Listen
Splatoon 3Listen
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of TimeListen
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildListen
Dr. MarioListen
Tomodachi LifeListen
nintendogsListen
Pikmin 4Listen
Fire Emblem: The Blazing BladeListen
Pokemon Scarlet and VioletListen
Kirby’s Dream LandListen
Kirby Star AlliesListen
Mario Kart 8 DeluxeListen
MetroidListen
Metroid (Famicom Disk System)Listen
Metroid Prime Listen

Last updated November 5th, 2024

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Guide, Nintendo Music
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment