Every game soundtrack available on Nintendo Music

Advertisement

Nintendo launched its own music streaming service in October 2024 and has been adding to its collection of tunes regularly. Nintendo Music is a mobile app available for Nintendo Switch Online members, allowing users to enjoy this music both online and offline with their subscription.

You can choose to listen to songs based on games or browse specific playlists. You can also build your own playlists to share with friends. For background music, the app allows you to extend the playback for up to an hour.

The app is available now on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

The initial batch of music launched on October 31, 2024, with Nintendo soon adding music from Super Mario Bros. Wonder and promising more releases. Recently, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest was added to the collection.

Below is the current list of available music, and we’ll keep this updated as Nintendo adds new tunes.

November 5th, 2024

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest Listen

November 1st, 2024

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Listen

October 31st, 2024

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Listen Wii Channels Listen Donkey Kong Country Listen Super Mario Odyssey Listen Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island Listen Super Mario Galaxy Listen Super Mario Bros. Listen Starfox 64 / Lylat Wars Listen Splatoon 3 Listen The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Listen The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Listen Dr. Mario Listen Tomodachi Life Listen nintendogs Listen Pikmin 4 Listen Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade Listen Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Listen Kirby’s Dream Land Listen Kirby Star Allies Listen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Listen Metroid Listen Metroid (Famicom Disk System) Listen Metroid Prime Listen

Last updated November 5th, 2024