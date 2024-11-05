Every game soundtrack available on Nintendo Music
Nintendo launched its own music streaming service in October 2024 and has been adding to its collection of tunes regularly. Nintendo Music is a mobile app available for Nintendo Switch Online members, allowing users to enjoy this music both online and offline with their subscription.
You can choose to listen to songs based on games or browse specific playlists. You can also build your own playlists to share with friends. For background music, the app allows you to extend the playback for up to an hour.
The app is available now on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.
The initial batch of music launched on October 31, 2024, with Nintendo soon adding music from Super Mario Bros. Wonder and promising more releases. Recently, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest was added to the collection.
Below is the current list of available music, and we’ll keep this updated as Nintendo adds new tunes.
November 5th, 2024
|Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
November 1st, 2024
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
October 31st, 2024
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Wii Channels
|Donkey Kong Country
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Super Mario Bros.
|Starfox 64 / Lylat Wars
|Splatoon 3
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Dr. Mario
|Tomodachi Life
|nintendogs
|Pikmin 4
|Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade
|Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
|Kirby’s Dream Land
|Kirby Star Allies
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Metroid
|Metroid (Famicom Disk System)
|Metroid Prime
Last updated November 5th, 2024