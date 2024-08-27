Everything in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase – August 2024
The other half of Nintendo’s double Direct duo was the Partner Showcase, and although it promised a lot of games due for the rest of 2024 – we got a fair amount of 2025 games as well.
There was entirely brand new games, some of which were glossed over in a sizzle reel, updates on games already announced and just a couple of shadow drops as well. If you missed the first part of the duo, our round up of the Indie World showcase is here.
If you don’t want to be spoiled, why did you click on this, anyway here’s the presentation first.
Tetris Forever
2024
Star Overdrive
2025
Goat Simulator 3
Today
SpongeBob Squarepants The Patrick Star Game
October 4, 2024
Fitness Boxing 3 Your Personal Trainer
December 5th, 2024
Capcom Fighting Collection 2
2025
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection
September 12
Atelier Yumia The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land
Early 2025
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
March 6, 2025
Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D
November 14, 2024
Castlevania Dominus Collection
Today
Civilization VII
February 11, 2025
Tales of Graces f
January 17, 2025
MySims Cozy Bundle
November 19, 2024
FNAF: Help Wanted 2
Summer
Run Factory: Guardians of Azuma
Autumn 2025
Yakuza Kiwami
October 24, 2024
We also got a couple of sizzle reels with The Legend of Heroes: Trials in the Sky 1st (2025), Star Wars Hunters Season 3 (September 26, 2024), Stalker Legends of the Zone Trilogy (November 2024), Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition (September 26, 2024), Disney Dreamlight Valley – Seasonal event (September 4, 2024), FNAF: Security Breach – Ruin, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (September 24, 2024, and demo), Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game (Summer 2024), Just Dance 2025 Edition (October 15), Funko Fusion (Summer 2024), EA Sports FC 25 (September 27, 2025), and Lego Horizon Adventure (Summer 2024).