Everything in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase – August 2024

The other half of Nintendo’s double Direct duo was the Partner Showcase, and although it promised a lot of games due for the rest of 2024 – we got a fair amount of 2025 games as well.

There was entirely brand new games, some of which were glossed over in a sizzle reel, updates on games already announced and just a couple of shadow drops as well. If you missed the first part of the duo, our round up of the Indie World showcase is here.

If you don’t want to be spoiled, why did you click on this, anyway here’s the presentation first.

Tetris Forever

2024

Star Overdrive

2025

Goat Simulator 3

Today

SpongeBob Squarepants The Patrick Star Game

October 4, 2024

Fitness Boxing 3 Your Personal Trainer

December 5th, 2024

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

2025

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection

September 12

Atelier Yumia The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

Early 2025

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

March 6, 2025

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D

November 14, 2024

Castlevania Dominus Collection

Today

Civilization VII

February 11, 2025

Tales of Graces f

January 17, 2025

MySims Cozy Bundle

November 19, 2024

FNAF: Help Wanted 2

Summer

Run Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Autumn 2025

Yakuza Kiwami

October 24, 2024

We also got a couple of sizzle reels with The Legend of Heroes: Trials in the Sky 1st (2025), Star Wars Hunters Season 3 (September 26, 2024), Stalker Legends of the Zone Trilogy (November 2024), Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition (September 26, 2024), Disney Dreamlight Valley – Seasonal event (September 4, 2024), FNAF: Security Breach – Ruin, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (September 24, 2024, and demo), Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game (Summer 2024), Just Dance 2025 Edition (October 15), Funko Fusion (Summer 2024), EA Sports FC 25 (September 27, 2025), and Lego Horizon Adventure (Summer 2024).