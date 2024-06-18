Ace Attorney Investigations Collection arrives on Switch this September

Advertisement

Miles Edgeworth is back in Ace Attorney Investigations Collection. This collection coming on September 6th will include the original Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and in English for the first time Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit. Hooray!

Immerse yourself in a thrilling world full of captivating cases where you’ll scour crime scenes for incriminating evidence, interrogate suspicious suspects and untangle complex webs of deceit. Experience both games with HD graphics, newly added languages (including French and German), and fresh character models and artwork.

The collection coming to the eShop, preorders are open now.