Fantasian Neo Dimension coming to Switch later this year

Continuing the trend of Apple Arcade games coming to the Switch, Mistwalker’s Fantasian is now set to join the lineup. Originally released in two parts on Apple Arcade in 2021, the game will be available on the Switch as a single, complete edition.

Produced and written by Hironobu Sakaguchi, with music by Nobuo Uematsu—both of Final Fantasy fame—Fantasian is a turn-based RPG. The game’s most unique feature is its art style: all of the environments are real-life dioramas, handcrafted by Japanese artists. It’s quite a sight.

The game will be released later this Summer.