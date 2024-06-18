Fantasian Neo Dimension coming to Switch later this year
Continuing the trend of Apple Arcade games coming to the Switch, Mistwalker’s Fantasian is now set to join the lineup. Originally released in two parts on Apple Arcade in 2021, the game will be available on the Switch as a single, complete edition.
Produced and written by Hironobu Sakaguchi, with music by Nobuo Uematsu—both of Final Fantasy fame—Fantasian is a turn-based RPG. The game’s most unique feature is its art style: all of the environments are real-life dioramas, handcrafted by Japanese artists. It’s quite a sight.
The game will be released later this Summer.
The father of the FINAL FANTASY series, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu return to deliver an original RPG story. Experience an enhanced version of FANTASIANwith brand new features including English and Japanese voice overs and an additional difficulty option. Assume the role of Leo as he journeys to recover his memories and solve the mystery of a strange mechanical infection destroying his world. Experience turn-based battles with a wealth of mechanics and strategic combat – including the ability to adjust a skill’s trajectory to target multiple foes at once, or send enemies to a separate dimension to fight later – and explore a multi-dimensional universe set against a backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas.