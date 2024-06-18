39
Dragon Quest III HD-2D coming this November, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D in 2025

by Daniel VuckovicJune 19, 2024
This morning’s Nintendo Direct featured three new Dragon Quest HD-2D instalments, Dragon Quest III we knew about already but the first two games were also confirmed for 2025 as well.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D will be out November 14th, 2024.

Experience the chronological beginning of the Erdrick Trilogy storyline in this remake of the original RPG classic, now with vibrant HD-2D visuals and an expanded narrative. Set out on an epic fantasy adventure as The Hero to save the world from the dark forces of the evil Archfiend, Baramos. Travel through a vast world full of towns, dungeons and caves to explore, meet a cast of lively characters and fight ferocious monsters in modernised turn-based battles.

