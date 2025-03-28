0

The Legend of Zelda live-action movie will release on March 26th, 2027

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 28, 2025
The upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie now has a release date.

The film is set to premiere worldwide on March 26, 2027. Alongside the announcement, we also got a logo—it’s the same as the games but with a slightly wobbly, forged-gold appearance.

Aside from a darkened Triforce in the background, that’s all we have to go on for now. The news comes from the Nintendo Today app which was released, well today.

