The Legend of Zelda live-action movie will release on March 26th, 2027
The upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie now has a release date.
The film is set to premiere worldwide on March 26, 2027. Alongside the announcement, we also got a logo—it’s the same as the games but with a slightly wobbly, forged-gold appearance.
Aside from a darkened Triforce in the background, that’s all we have to go on for now. The news comes from the Nintendo Today app which was released, well today.
