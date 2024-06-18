The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, with Zelda as protagonist launches this September

Advertisement

During the this morning’s banger Nintendo Direct we got a look at a brand new The Legend of Zelda title, and this time you actually play as Zelda herself – Link has gone missing!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will launch on September 26th, and features Zelda playable as the game’s protagonist for the first time. It’s a brand new title that features a whole new mechanic to get around and fight as Zelda doesn’t have a sword.

It’s up to Zelda and her wisdom to save the kingdom of Hyrule in a brand-new story in The Legend of Zelda series. The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, with a certain swordsman among the missing. Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to create echoes – imitations of things found in the environment. Then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Use echoes of water blocks to reach new heights, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at foes – or find your own creative combination of echoes to do things your way. You can even create echoes of monsters to fight at your side in combat.

Launching on the same day is also a special edition Nintendo Switch Lite – the Hyrule Edition.

Trailer

Screenshots