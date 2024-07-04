Nintendo hopes to produce enough Switch successors to combat resellers
Late last week, Nintendo held its 84th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Q&A session at the end of the meeting has just been released in English, and we’ve taken a good look at it.
An attendee at the meeting asked about efforts to combat resellers when the next Nintendo Switch, whenever that might be, is released.
President Furukawa responded, saying that they believe having a sufficient number of units to meet demand should help address this issue. They are also looking at laws around the globe in each region to consider what steps can be taken to minimize this as well.
Below is the text verbatim from Nintendo:
Nintendo has previously said we will learn more about the Nintendo Switch successor before March 2025, which is the end of Nintendo’s fiscal year.