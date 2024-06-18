Super Mario Party Jamboree parties onto Switch this October

Advertisement

Later this year the party is going to get started once again with Super Mario Party Jamboree arriving on the Switch on October 17th.

The game features five massive new game boards, there’s two game boards from previous Mario Party games included as well. This time there are 110 minigames to play through, the largest ever in Mario Party title. There’s also a new Koopathlon mode where 20 players can play head to head as well.

Mario and friends are arriving on an enormous island resort for the latest entry in the Mario Party series. Explore five new game boards: ride the escalators in Rainbow Galleria, stay on track in Roll ’em Raceway and mix things up with an active volcano in Goomba Lagoon, just to name a few. Two boards from previous Mario Party games are making a return, too. In addition, over 110 minigames are available to play — the largest selection in the Mario Party series to date. Experience action-packed challenges, puzzles to test your wits and some minigames that feature motion controls. That’s not all — up to 20 players can go head-to-head in onlineplay in the Koopathlon mode.

