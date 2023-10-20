Doug Bowser won’t talk Switch 2, but hoping to “minimise the dip” between generations

Advertisement

Nintendo isn’t ready to talk about whatever comes next for the Nintendo Switch just yet. We all know it’ll happen eventually but when asked about it anyway, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser has said Nintendo hopes to “minimise the dip” the between the two generations of consoles. Whenever that may be.

Well, first I can’t comment — or I won’t comment, I should say — on the rumors that are out there [regarding a new Switch or it being shown at Gamescom]. But one thing we’ve done with the Switch to help with that communication and transition is the formation of the Nintendo Account. In the past, every device we transitioned to had a whole new account system. Creating the Nintendo Account will allow us to communicate with our players if and when we make a transition to a new platform, to help ease that process or transition. Our goal is to minimize the dip you typically see in the last year of one cycle and the beginning of another. I can’t speak to the possible features of a new platform, but the Nintendo Account is a strong basis for having that communication as we make the transition. Interview on Inverse

He’s also doubled down on the importance of the Nintendo Account, something that’s been constantly repeated by Nintendo in the past as well. Before the Switch, whenever a new console came out, you would have to wholesale transfer your licences and accounts. This time they’re hoping to make it easier.

Does this mean full backwards compatibility is on the cards? By just saying Nintendo accounts work and can be used to communicate and a better transition between the consoles doesn’t guarantee anything.