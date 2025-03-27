Nintendo launches ‘Nintendo Today’ app to bring news ‘Directly’ in a new way

Advertisement

There was a surprise toward the end of last night’s Nintendo Direct—it was none other than Shigeru Miyamoto himself! But instead of introducing a new game, he unveiled a new Nintendo app that will bring us news “directly.”

Nintendo Today is a brand-new app that also functions as a calendar, delivering Nintendo news every day. You can check out upcoming real-life events as well as in-game events like Raid events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet or new Tetris 99 drops.

Nintendo will also share news and updates about the Nintendo Switch 2 in the app after the Nintendo Direct on April 2nd. Sounds like someone doesn’t want to post to Twitter anymore.

It’s available to download from the App Store and Google Play Store right now.

Please, though, don’t forget your app-less local Nintendo websites! 🥹