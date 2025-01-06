0

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Suikoden I & II HD Remaster

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 6, 2025
Advertisement

This has been a long-awaited moment, and the wait is almost over—Suikoden is back! Not only are we getting it as a dual pack, but it’s also being completely remastered.

The remastered games feature all-new HD backgrounds, updated effects, sounds, and more. Additionally, the games include quality-of-life improvements such as auto-save, battle fast forward, and a conversation log.

In this the 8th year of the Nintendo Switch, and this being a late release JRPG – don’t expect a lot of copies, preorder this one if you’re keen. We imagine as soon as it gets closer to release it’ll go off preorder as the very small allocation is filled.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will be available on March 6th, 2025.

Amazon.com.au

  • Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $69 – Link
    • PS5 version also available for $79.95 – Link

Big W 

  • Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $69 – Link
    • PS5 version also available for the same price

EB Games

  • Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $79.95 – Link
    • PS5 version also available for the same price

eShop 

  • Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $75 – Link

The Gamesmen

  • Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $69.95 – Link
    • PS5 version also available for the same price

JB Hi-Fi

  • Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $69 – Link
    • PS5 version also available for $74

MightyApe 

  • Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $69 – Link
    • PS5 version also available for $79 – Link
Vooks Logo
For 25 years Vooks has been helping Aussies find the best Nintendo deals Please consider supporting us so that we can continue our work.
Support on Patreon Buy Merch Learn More

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
67%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
33%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment