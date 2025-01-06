Aussie Bargain Roundup: Suikoden I & II HD Remaster
This has been a long-awaited moment, and the wait is almost over—Suikoden is back! Not only are we getting it as a dual pack, but it’s also being completely remastered.
The remastered games feature all-new HD backgrounds, updated effects, sounds, and more. Additionally, the games include quality-of-life improvements such as auto-save, battle fast forward, and a conversation log.
In this the 8th year of the Nintendo Switch, and this being a late release JRPG – don’t expect a lot of copies, preorder this one if you’re keen. We imagine as soon as it gets closer to release it’ll go off preorder as the very small allocation is filled.
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will be available on March 6th, 2025.
Amazon.com.au
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $69 – Link
- PS5 version also available for $79.95 – Link
Big W
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $69 – Link
- PS5 version also available for the same price
EB Games
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $79.95 – Link
- PS5 version also available for the same price
eShop
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $75 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $69.95 – Link
- PS5 version also available for the same price
JB Hi-Fi
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $69 – Link
- PS5 version also available for $74
MightyApe
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – $69 – Link
- PS5 version also available for $79 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.