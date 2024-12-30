Aussie Bargain Roundup – LEGO Mario Kart sets

Advertisement

New year, new LEGO Mario Kart sets! Normally, we’d have a price roundup for you to find the best deals, but we’ve hit a snag: so far, these sets are exclusive to the official LEGO website—at least for now. While listings for these sets are appearing at other retailers (with better pricing), they’re not expected to be available until February. If you’re patient, more stores should start offering them then.

There are six sets in this release, ranging from $20 AUD for the Yoshi Bike to $129.99 AUD for the Baby Kart and Grand Prix set. Since these are part of the LEGO Super Mario line, you’ll need one of the starter sets—LEGO Mario, Peach, or Luigi—to fully enjoy them. These aren’t really display pieces; they’re designed for play.

Here’s the pricing we’ve found so far, but remember, they’re currently only available on LEGO.com starting January 1st.

Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike – $19.99

Mario Kart – Standard Kart – $29.99

Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi – $49.99

Mario Kart – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo – $59.99

Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage – $59.99

Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set – $129.99

Amazon (February 1st, 2025)

Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike – $19.87

Mario Kart – Standard Kart – $29.82

Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi – $49.70

Mario Kart – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo – TBC

Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage – TBC

Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set – TBC

I’m Rick James Bricks (February)

Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike – $20

Mario Kart – Standard Kart – $30

Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi – $50

Mario Kart – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo – $60

Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage – $59.99

Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set – $130

January 1st is also a big day for LEGO fans beyond Mario Kart. New LEGO Animal Crossing sets are dropping too, with the Able Sisters Clothing Shop as the most expensive, Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop in the middle, and Stargazing with Celeste priced at just $15 AUD.