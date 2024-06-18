Mario & Luigi: Brothership brings the Bros. back together this November

Well we weren’t expecting that. Nintendo this morning announced a brand new Mario & Luigi instalment with Mario & Luigi: Brothership. Not only that, it’s out this year releasing on November 7th.

All aboard for an island-hopping RPG adventure starring Mario and Luigi! The brothers are back for a brand-new entry in the Mario & Luigi series, where they set sail on Shipshape Island (part ship, part island) to navigate the vast world of Concordia. Play as the moustachioed pair and explore islands that range from tropical rainforests to bustling cities. Along the way, meet new friends to help you on your journey and encounter familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom like Peach and Bowser. Keep the “Brothership” afloat and rely on Mario and Luigi’s bond to save the day by employing Bros. Moves to get past obstacles and powerful Bros. Attacks to claim victory in a dynamic twist on turn-based combat.