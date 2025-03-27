PlayStation faves Everybody’s Golf and Patapon are coming to the Switch

Advertisement

Well, there were three games we weren’t expecting during last night’s Nintendo Direct. Two classic PlayStation IPs are coming to the Switch: a brand-new instalment in the Everybody’s Golf series and a combined release of Patapon 1 and Patapon 2 in PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY.

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots is a brand-new instalment in the series and marks the first time the franchise has appeared on a Nintendo system. It features the familiar three-button shot mechanic, similar to Mario Golf, so you should be able to jump straight in. It’s set to launch on the Switch later this year.

Win in-game tournaments in the single player Challenge Mode to unlock characters and courses, or try out the new Wacky Golf mode, where all sorts of shenanigans can help or hinder your chances. Up to four golfers can hit the fairway together locally or online.

Meanwhile, PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY brings the PSP classics to a Nintendo system for the first time. There’s not too long to wait for these either as they’ll be arriving on July 11th.