Pokémon Champions brings Pokémon battles to mobile and Switch, connects to Home
There was one brand new title in last night’s Pokémon Presents presentation, Pokémon Champions. This brand new title for both the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices will let trainers battle it out across the globe using Pokémon in the game, as well as from Pokémon Home.
Think an online enabled, cross platform Pokémon Stadium-like game. The gameplay seems to be a mashup too with both Mega Evolution and Terastal Pokémon in the same battles.
The game was labeled as being “In Development” with no release date, so probably won’t see it for some time.
Get ready to experience everything you love about Pokémon battles all in one place—in Pokémon Champions. This new, battle-focused game will feature familiar mechanics such as Pokémon types, Abilities, and moves, creating an environment conducive to rich and varied strategies for new and experienced Trainers alike.
It’s not just familiar mechanics—you’ll be able to bring in classic Pokémon from Pokémon HOME, too! Look forward to cross-platform battles alongside your favorite Pokémon on Nintendo Switch and mobile, with a variety of different modes available for your desired experience.