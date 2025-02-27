Pokémon Champions brings Pokémon battles to mobile and Switch, connects to Home

Advertisement

There was one brand new title in last night’s Pokémon Presents presentation, Pokémon Champions. This brand new title for both the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices will let trainers battle it out across the globe using Pokémon in the game, as well as from Pokémon Home.

Think an online enabled, cross platform Pokémon Stadium-like game. The gameplay seems to be a mashup too with both Mega Evolution and Terastal Pokémon in the same battles.

The game was labeled as being “In Development” with no release date, so probably won’t see it for some time.