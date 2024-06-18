Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection coming to Switch this year

Advertisement

For the first time ever, the Marvel vs. Capcom series is coming to a Nintendo system. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (what a mouthful) will feature seven different fighting and beat ’em ups with Marvel and Capcom characters – who would have thought.

Here are the included games:

X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

MARVEL SUPER HEROES

X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

THE PUNISHER

All games will be presented in their original arcade forms, but will also include online play, training modes, custom matches, and even a museum. There’s no specific release date other than 2024, but it’s also coming to PlayStation 4. However, it will be released digitally only on the Switch.