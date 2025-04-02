Kirby Air Riders is racing onto Switch 2 this year

Advertisement

The Switch 2 Direct revealed a LOT of information, but it also gave us a look at a great number of games, new Mario Kart, new Donkey Kong and more. But perhaps the most surprising reveal was that a new Kirby Air Ride game is coming, called Kirby Air Riders it is the next game from the creator of Kirby, Masahiro Sakurai.

This game is the first time that Sakurai has been directly involved with Kirby since the original Kirby Air Ride back in 2003, so it has been a while.

There are not a lot of details, the trailer shows off Kirby racing on a star, with other coloured Kirby’s racing on other vehicles, one of which looks like Kirby in Mouthful mode.

Right now the only release date we have is 2025, so for now we wait.