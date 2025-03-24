0

EB Games’ Cheap Tuesday is back, here’s all the Nintendo deals

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 24, 2025
Advertisement

EB Games’ Cheap Tuesday has returned! Last time, plenty of people scored genuine bargains, including Metroid Prime Remastered for just $5. Sadly it’s not as exciting this time.

As before, EB Games Plus members will get early access to these deals. For the first three hours, you’ll need to be an EB Games Plus member to access the discounts. The sale will open to everyone later, but, like last time, many of the best deals may be gone by then.

The sale starts on Monday, March 25, at 6 PM AEST (7 PM AEDT) for EB Plus members. Hey that’s now! Everyone else can access the deals from 9 PM AEST (10 PM AEDT).

Nintendo Switch Games

CurrentlyUsually% Off
OlliOlli World (Digital Download)$5.0019.9575%
Rune Factory 5$5.0059.9592%
Maxx Tech Tracks Winter Wonderland Kit for Nintendo Switch Nin$7.0019.9565%
The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered$8.0079.9590%
DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos$8.0049.9584%
God of Rock$9.0029.9570%
Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures$9.0049.9582%
Mineko’s Night Market$9.0054.9584%
Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections$14.0039.9565%
Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash$18.0094.9581%
LEGO The Incredibles$18.0039.9555%
Slaycation Paradise$19.0029.9537%
Let’s Build a Zoo$19.0049.9562%
Skul: The Hero Slayer$19.0029.9537%
Doctor Who Duo Bundle$19.0049.9562%
Kao The Kangaroo$19.0039.9552%
Remnant: From the Ashes$20.0039.9550%
Forgive Me Father$20.0044.9556%
Pepper Grinder$21.0059.9565%
Yars Rising$21.0059.9565%
Just Dance 2024 (Code-In-A-Box) Ninte$23.0059.9562%
Persona 5 Tactica$27.0099.9573%
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk$28.0069.9560%
Morbid: The Lords of Ire$29.0054.9547%
Bramble The Mountain King Ninte$29.0059.9552%
That’s My Family – Family Fun Night$29.0049.9542%
30 in 1 Game Collection Vol 1$29.0049.9542%
Whisker Waters Ninte$29.0054.9547%
No Place Like Home$29.0049.9542%
Selfloss$29.0054.9547%
Spells & Secrets$29.0049.9542%
Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge$29.0049.9542%

Nintendo Switch Controllers

CurrentlyUsually% Off
Atrix – Nintendo Switch Leg Strap$5.0012.9561%
Numskull Unicorn USB C LED Charge Cable & Thumb Grips$12.4824.9550%
Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu Vs. Meowth$19.9839.9550%
Rock Candy – Mario Wired Controller$19.9839.9550%
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch (Power Up Mario)$19.9839.9550%
All Combat Kit for Nintendo Switch$24.9849.9550%
Nintendo – Super Mario Bros. – Mario Escape Switch Rematch Wired Controller$27.4854.9550%
Super Mario – Rematch Comic Strip Wired Controller$27.4854.9550%
PowerA – Pikachu Evolution Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$27.4854.9550%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Hyrule Switch Rematch Wired Controller$27.4854.9550%
Nintendo – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Sheikah Shoot Glow in the Dark Switch Rematch Wired Controller$27.4854.9550%
REALMz™ Wired Sonic Green Hill Zone Controller for Nintendo Switch$37.4874.9550%
REALMz™ Wired Tails Seaside Hill Zone Controller for Nintendo Switch$37.4874.9550%
Enhanced Wired Controller and Case Bundle Nintendo Switch – Pikachu High Voltage$39.9879.9550%
Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro – Charizard & Pikachu$59.98119.9550%
Nitro Deck Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mint Green with Case$74.98149.9550%
PowerA – FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – White/Black$99.98199.9550%

Loot and Lego

CurrentlyUsually% Off
The Legend of Zelda – Ocarina of Time 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle$3.001580%
Nintendo – Mario Kart 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle$3.001580%
Nintendo – Super Mario WHOT! – Card Game$3.001173%
Animal Crossing New Horizons Guess Who?$5.003586%
Super Mario Top Trumps Match – Board$9.002868%
Animal Crossing Top Trumps Match – Board$9.002868%
Nintendo – Super Mario Mega Whot Matching Card$9.002969%
Kirby – nanoblocks Kirby Ice Figure Construction$12.002040%
Nintendo – Super Mario Bros. – LEGO Conkdor’s Noggin Bopper Expansion Set 71414 Construction$15.003557%
Super Mario – Blow Up Shaky Tower Board$19.005062%
Monopoly: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition$29.007059%
Nintendo – Cheep-Cheep Mega Mocchi Mocchi Plush$30.006050%
Nintendo – Mega Toad Head Mocchi-Mocchi Plush$30.006050%
Nintendo – Super Mario Chess$35.008860%
Nintendo – Mario Kart – Pull Speed Mach8 Triple Pack – Mario + Luigi + Yo$38.006037%
Nintendo – Mario Kart 2.4 GHz Remote Control Race Kart 1:32 – Mario Electro$70.0011941%
Super Mario – LEGO Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set 71407 Construction$77.009821%
Super Mario – LEGO® King Boo’s Haunted Mansion 71436 Construction$86.0012028%

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
14%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
14%
Disappointing!
71%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Cheap Tuesday, EB Games
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment