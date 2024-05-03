New trademarks filed for Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush, Fullblox

Advertisement

You know it’s the end of a console generation when we report on trademarks, but here we go.

This week, Australian new trademarks the Wii U title Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush and 3DS title Fullblox, also known as Stretchmo, have been registered with the government. These two new trademarks are interesting because the older ones still exist; it’s not a simple renewal, which happens quite often.

So, what does this mean? Are we getting new releases of either of these games? It’s not entirely straightforward, but both of these trademarks are about ten years old. This renewal could simply be a renewal by Nintendo submitted by themselves instead of the third-party company they had before. Also, how would Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush work on a Switch docked?

Whatever the case, it’s been far too long since we’ve seen Mallo pushing and pulling things around.