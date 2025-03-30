Competition: Five copies of Hello Kitty Island Adventure to giveaway

Advertisement

Out of all the games released this year on the Switch, Hello Kitty Island Adventure has certainly been one of the most sought-after, with many players eager to get their hands on a copy. Thanks to our friends at Five Star Games, we’re able to help out by giving away five physical copies of the game.

This Deluxe Version includes three different bundles of goodies: the Event, Starter, and Crafting bundles. It also comes with a poster map.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure originally launched on mobile, but this console version has absolutely no microtransactions or anything of the sort. According to the developers, there are over 100 hours of gameplay, multiplayer support, and more.

To win a copy, all you have to do is enter below. It’s quite simple.

We’ll keep this one open until after the whole Switch 2 Direct thing too, in case you’re distracted by that.