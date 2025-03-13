0

Nintendo Download Updates (W11) Tinkering

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 14, 2025
It’s one of those weeks when it’s really hard to say exactly what’s worth picking up. There are some big indie releases from well-known developers—Tinkertown and On Your Tail are two of them. There are also plenty of other indie games that look great and have strong reviews, but with everything on Steam, the App Store, and Google Play getting positive ratings, it’s hard to rely on that alone.

Anything for you this week?

This week’s highlights: Tinkertown, On Your Tail, The Phantom, Centum, ONE BTN BOSSES, Rogue Waters

CurrentlyUsually
3D Don’t Die Mr. Robot$12.00$15.00
Alehouse Tavern Simulator$15.00
Apple Knight 2$12.00
Arcade Archives Juno FIRST$10.50
Attack Hole$2.25$7.50
Be Brave, Barb$20.85
BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team$12.75$15.00
Beyond the Ice Palace 2$30.00
Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 8 Collector’s Edition$15.00
Centum$23.75
Chained Through Hell$12.00
Clutter’s Greatest Hits Collector’s Edition$10.50
CubbetyCube$7.50
Dark Receipt$5.25
EGGCONSOLE SUPER ZENON GAMMA 5 PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Endless Deaths$7.50$15.00
ESCAPE SITE 13$18.00$22.50
Expelled!$16.19$19.05
FATE: Reawakened$37.45
Hyper Mirror Run$7.99
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ~Fullland of Water and Light~$73.50
JustAxe$18.00
K-pop Idols Dating: Anime Love for B.SeveT$9.16$22.90
Korean Drone Flying Tour Ganghwa-do$6.00
MINI FOOTBALL CUP$6.59
MLB® The Show™ 25 – Digital Deluxe Edition$149.99
Moorhuhn Kart 4$37.50
On Your Tail$45.00
On Your Tail Deluxe Bundle$60.00
ONE BTN BOSSES$14.99
Pixel Game Maker Series Rocket Frog$8.85
Public Transport Simulator 2$8.66$12.99
Puzzle of Love: Building My Heart$4.50
Quick, Quack!$7.50
QUIZ 50 Ways to Read the KANJI 生$3.00$3.75
Ringo’s Roundup$4.50$15.00
Rogue Waters$45.00
Sakura Haven$10.50
Snails vs Humans$2.99$4.49
Station platform 42$2.70$3.00
Sweet Home: Look and Find 2 Collector’s Edition$15.00
The Hungry Lamb: Traveling in the Late Ming Dynasty$16.20$18.00
The Phantom$34.99
Tinkertown$30.00
Witchroid Vania: A Magical Girl’s Fantastical Adventures$18.99
World Flag Master$3.00$3.75

