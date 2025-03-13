Nintendo Download Updates (W11) Tinkering
It’s one of those weeks when it’s really hard to say exactly what’s worth picking up. There are some big indie releases from well-known developers—Tinkertown and On Your Tail are two of them. There are also plenty of other indie games that look great and have strong reviews, but with everything on Steam, the App Store, and Google Play getting positive ratings, it’s hard to rely on that alone.
Anything for you this week?
This week’s highlights: Tinkertown, On Your Tail, The Phantom, Centum, ONE BTN BOSSES, Rogue Waters
